Italy's Ariston aims to launch IPO in the next few weeks

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian heating solutions group Ariston Holding NV said on Monday it planned to launch an initial public offering in the next few weeks to list on the Milan's stock exchange.

The IPO will consist in the offering of new shares, for some 300 million euros ($346.62 million), and existing shares, the company said in a statement.

The group, which is controlled by the Merloni family and reported revenues of 1.66 billion euros in 2020 with adjusted core earnings of 244 million euros, said it would use the fresh resources to boost growth, also through acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

