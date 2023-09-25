Italy's antitrust watchdog kicks off review into hearing aid maker market

News & Insights

September 25, 2023 — 05:39 am EDT

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Italian antitrust authority (AGCM) said on Monday it would kick off a review into the country's hearing aid maker market, as current conditions do not appear to ensure transparency in the pricing of products and related services.

The initiative will include an in-depth assessment of the competitive scenario in the reference markets, taking into account technological innovation, which is considered to have a significant impact on consumers and the national healthcare system.

As part of the review, the Italian regulator will seek the views of market participants.

