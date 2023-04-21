US Markets

Italy's antitrust takes steps against Meta in music rights case

April 21, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Friday it had taken measures against Meta Platform META.O over an alleged abuse of its position in the country, in a probe involving the rights to music posted on the group's platforms.

Last month, Meta, which owns Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, failed to reach a deal with the Italian society of authors and publishers SIAE, to renew copyright licenses.

As a result, all songs under SIAE's books have been blocked on its platforms since March 16.

The watchdog said Meta's conduct was harming competition in the market and ordered the tech giant to resume talks with SIAE.

