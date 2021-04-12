Italy's antitrust starts probe over Cellnex buying Hutchinson towers

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Monday it had launched an inquiry into Spanish Cellnex's CLNX.MC acquisition of CK Hutchinson's 0001.HK mobile tower assets in Italy, citing antitrust concerns.

Last November Cellnex announced a 10 billion euro ($11.92 billion) deal to buy 24,600 Hutchinson's towers in Italy, Austria, Denmark, United Kingdom and Sweden.

The probe should be wrapped up within 45 days, the regulator added.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

