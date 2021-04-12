US Markets

Italy's antitrust starts probe over Cellnex buying Hutchinson towers

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Italy's competition watchdog said on Monday it had launched an inquiry into Spanish Cellnex's acquisition of CK Hutchinson's mobile tower assets in Italy, citing antitrust concerns.

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Monday it had launched an inquiry into Spanish Cellnex's CLNX.MC acquisition of CK Hutchinson's 0001.HK mobile tower assets in Italy, citing antitrust concerns.

Last November Cellnex announced a 10 billion euro ($11.92 billion) deal to buy 24,600 Hutchinson's towers in Italy, Austria, Denmark, United Kingdom and Sweden.

The probe should be wrapped up within 45 days, the regulator added.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular