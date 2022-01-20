US Markets
Italy's antitrust recalculates Apple, Amazon fines after "material error"

Italy's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it had recalculated the fines for U.S tech giants Apple and Amazon due to a "material error" in the first calculation.

The fines now amounted to 114.7 million euros ($130.04 million) for Apple and 58.6 million euros for Amazon, down from 134.5 million euros and 68.7 respectively, the watchdog said in a statement.

The authority had said in November it had fined the two groups for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

