MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had searched the offices of several oil companies, including Italy's Eni ENI.MI and Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N subsidiary ESSO Italiana, over alleged fuel price violations.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.