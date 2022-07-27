Markets

Italy's antitrust probes Samsung over alleged unfair commercial practices

Maria Pia Quaglia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation against Samsung in Italy and two other companies over alleged misleading and aggressive commercial practices.

The regulator said it was looking into the deals offered by the companies to customers seeking to buy new mobile phones while selling their used devices as not enough nor adequate information was being supplied.

On Tuesday officials from the watchdog searched the offices of the companies involved, it added in the statement.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

