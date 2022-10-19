Italy's Antitrust probes Iren, Iberdrola, E.On over customer contracts

Adds Ibedrola comment

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog has opened inquiries into Italian utility Iren IREE.MI, Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC and German's E.ON EONGn.DE over alleged electricity and gas contract issues with their customers, it said on Wednesday.

The authority accused Iren and fellow Italian utility Dolomiti of allegedly making unlawful unilateral changes in the electricity supply price, it said in its statement.

Iren said in response that its actions were in line with rules and it was committed to protecting its customers struggling with rising energy prices.

International energy companies Iberdrola and E.ON have also been challenged over the way they communicated with customers in Italy who were having difficulties paying their bills but were then offered new contracts on worse terms.

There was no immediate comment from E.ON.

Iberdrola said that given the current volatility in energy prices it was acting in its customers' best interest when it proposed to terminate electricity and gas supply contracts of clients in Italy "who can find, in other agents, solutions more adapted to their needs, including the regulated tariff".

The utility added it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation and that its actions were in line with the law.

The competition authority also requested information from 25 companies, including the main energy operators in Italy, to acquire copies of any communications sent to consumers that might breach rules on electricity and gas supply price.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro and Agnieszka Flak, editing by Keith Weir and Alvise Armellini)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.