Italy's antitrust probes Intesa's RBM, Previmedical for alleged unfair commercial practices

Francesca Piscioneri
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Thursday it had opened an investigation into Intesa Sanpaolo's ISP.MI RBM Salute unit and Previmedical for alleged unfair commercial practices in offering health insurance services.

The regulator said in a statement it will look into possible "aggressive commercial practices" by the two groups which have led to clients giving up services and reimbursements they were entitled to.

It added that the probe was launched following more than 1,000 complaints. Clients said they faced requests to supply excessive documentation, delays in getting authorisations for required treatments, difficulties in contacting call centres and some were not reimbursed for their healthcare services.

The watchdog said it had carried out inspections in the headquarters of the two companies on Wednesday with Italy's finance police.

Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment. Previmedical did not reply to a Reuters email requesting comment.

