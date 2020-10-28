Italy's antitrust probes Google for possible abuse of dominant position

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust said on Wednesday it was probing Google GOOGL.O for a possible abuse of dominant position in the Italian market of display advertising.

The regulator said that thanks to its position in the online advertising market, the company "uses in a discriminatory way enormous amounts of data, collected through its own applications, impeding other competitor operators to compete in an effective way".

The authority added that it had carried out, with Italy's Finance police, inspections in some Google offices on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

