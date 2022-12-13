Markets

Italy's antitrust probes 7 energy firms over illegitimate price setting

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

December 13, 2022 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Gavin Jones for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened investigations into seven energy companies, including Eni ENI.MI and Enel ENEI.MI for suspected illegitimate conduct in price setting for electricity and natural gas.

The firms involved, which also include Hera HRA.MI, Edison EDNn.MI, A2A A2.MI, ACEA ACE.MI and French group Engie ENGIE.PA, represent around 80% of the Italian market, the authority said.

It suspended the validity of contracts from Aug. 10 this year to April 30 2023 that allowed the companies to change their prices, which it said contravened a government decree of August 9.

Price changes already effective before the decree came into effect were excluded from the antitrust authority's ruling.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.