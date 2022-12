ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened investigations into seven energy companies, including Eni ENI.MI and Enel ENEI.MI for suspected illegitimate in price setting for electricity and natural gas.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

