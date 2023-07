ROME, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust opened on Wednesday a probe into energy groups Eni ENI.MI, Esso, IP, Iplom, Q8, Tamoil and Saras SRS.MI citing an alleged cartel in transport fuel sales.

The watchdog said in a statement it had carried inspections at the companies' headquarters.

(Reporting by Federica Urso; editing Francesca Landini)

((federica.urso@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.