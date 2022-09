MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust said on Tuesday it had launched an inquiry into Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI over an alleged unfair commercial practice while marketing real estate mortgages for clients at fixed and variable rates.

