Italy's antitrust gives Autostrade minimum fine for traffic delays

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog fined motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) for failing to reduce tolls on routes where traffic has been slowed by maintenance work.

The fine of 10,000 euros ($10,580), the minimum prescribed by law, followed an investigation opened in July 2021 and took into account ASPI's efforts to introduce new measures to remedy the situation, the antitrust authority said in a statement on Friday.

Infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI this month finalised the sale of ASPI to a consortium led by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for 8.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9451 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by Keith Weir)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.