Italy's antitrust fines UnipolSai, Generali over unfair commercial practices

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority AGCM fined insurance groups UnipolSai US.MI and Generali GASI.MI 5 million euros ($5.10 million) each for allegedly carrying out unfair commercial practices, the authority said on Tuesday.

According to the watchdog, the two companies behaved in a way that considerably restricted the consumer's freedom of choice with regards to compensation for motor insurance claims.

($1 = 0.9799 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing Federico Maccioni)

