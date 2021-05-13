US Markets
Italy's antitrust fines Google 102 million euros for abuse of dominant position

Maria Pia Quaglia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google GOOGL.O 102 million euros for abuse of dominant position due to its Android mobile operating system and its app store Google Play.

In a statement the regulator said it had also required Google to make Enel X's app ENEI.MI for services related to electric vehicle charging available on Android Auto.

