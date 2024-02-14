News & Insights

Italy's antitrust fines BAT and Amazon for misleading advertising on heated tobacco

February 14, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

ROME, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust agency AGCM said on Wednesday it handed a 7-million-euro ($7.5 million) fine to British American Tobacco (BAT) BATS.L and Amazon AMZN.O for misleading advertising on heated tobacco products.

BAT was fined 6 million euros and Amazon 1 million euros for failing to properly inform consumers about the nicotine content and corresponding health risks in the Glo Hyper X2 and Glo Hyper Air products, AGCM said in a statement.

