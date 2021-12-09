US Markets
AMZN

Italy's antitrust fines Amazon 1.13 bln euros for alleged abuse of market dominance

Contributors
Maria Pia Quaglia Reuters
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Italy's antitrust has fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance, the regulator said on Thursday.

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust has fined Amazon AMZN.N 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance, the regulator said on Thursday.

In a statement the watchdog said Amazon had harmed competing operators in the e-commerce logistics service.

Amazon had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 06 80307737;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular