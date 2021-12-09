Italy's antitrust fines Amazon 1.13 bln euros for alleged abuse of market dominance

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust has fined Amazon AMZN.N 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance, the regulator said on Thursday.

In a statement the watchdog said Amazon had harmed competing operators in the e-commerce logistics service.

Amazon had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

