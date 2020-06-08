Italy's antitrust could pull conditions over Persidera sale

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust could withdraw conditions it imposed last year for clearing the sale of Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI broadcasting unit Persidera to infrastructure fund F2I and mast company EITowers due to a "change in market and company situations".

Italy's competition watchdog gave a conditional green light to the deal in November, saying it would create a new entity with a dominant position in the broadcast infrastructure industry.

In a statement on Monday, the watchdog said it had opened an inquiry to see if changes in the market could warrant "a total or partial withdrawal of the attached conditions", adding it would complete the inquiry by September 30.

