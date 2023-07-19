News & Insights

Italy's antitrust authority opens probe into energy firms over transport fuel

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

July 19, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by Federica Urso and Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

ROME, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority AGCM said on Wednesday it opened a probe into several energy groups citing an alleged cartel over the sale of transport fuel.

The companies, including Italy's Eni ENI.MI, Saras SRS.MI, Esso, Ip and Kuwait's Q8, allegedly coordinated price increases for the bio-component of the fuels they sell, the authority said in a statement.

"The value of this important price component has risen from 20 euros ($22.39) per cubic metre in 2019 to around 60 euros per cubic metre today and had an impact on prices," the AGCM said.

The watchdog said it had carried out searches of the companies' main offices in Italy.

In an emailed message, Q8 said that its conduct had always been in full compliance with the regulations in force, including competition and consumer protection regulations.

"The company is giving, and will continue to give, its utmost cooperation to the authorities, confident that the proceedings will clarify and confirm the correctness of its conduct in the shortest possible time," it said.

The other groups involved were not immediately available to respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

