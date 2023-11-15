Italy's antitrust agency fines energy companies for 'aggressive' billing

Adds Plenitude's comment

ROME, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Six Italian energy providers including Eni's unit PlenitudeENI.MI and Enel ENEI.MI have been fined more than 15.6 million euros ($16.31 million) for raising charges during a ban on unilateral price hikes, Italy's antitrust agency (AGCM) said.

The billing took place between August 2022 and June 2023, when the government banned unilateral price increases for gas and electricity supplies, AGCM said in a press release on Wednesday.

Enel was ordered to pay the maximum fine of 10 million euros while Eni was ordered to pay 5 million euros for raising prices for more than 4 million customers without any advance warning.

Regional utilities Acea ACE.MI and Dolomiti Energia were fined 560,000 euros and 50,000 euros respectively for giving customers insufficient advance notice of their price increases.

Spanish firm Iberdrola's IBE.MCItalian unit was also fined 25,000 euros for threatening to cut off customers unless they accepted a new contract under "worse economic conditions", AGCM said.

Edison EDNn.MI was fined the minimum amount of 5,000 euros because, while it raised prices when it was not supposed to, it later reimbursed customers and its conduct affected a "marginal" number of people, the regulator said.

Responding to a request for comment, Eni's Plenitude said it reaffirmed the correctness of its actions and reserved the right to appeal the decision.

($1 = 0.9199 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Miral Fahmy and Gavin Jones)

