Italy's antitrust agency fines energy companies for 'aggressive' billing

ROME, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Six Italian energy providers including Eni ENI.MI and Enel ENEI.MI were fined more than 15.6 million euros ($16.31 million) for charging consumers more during a ban on unilateral price hikes, Italy's antitrust agency (AGCM) said on Wednesday.

The billing took place between August 2022 and June 2023, when the government banned unilateral price increases for gas and electricity supplies, AGCM said a press release.

Enel was ordered to pay the maximum fine of 10 million euros while Eni was ordered to pay 5 million euros for raising prices for more than 4 million customers without any advance warning.

Regional utilities Acea ACE.MI and Dolomiti Energia were fined 560,000 euros and 50,000 euros respectively for giving customers a shorter-than-decreed notice for the hike.

Spanish firm Iberdola IBE.MC's Italian unit was also fined 25,000 euros for threatening to cut off customers unless they accepted a new contract under "worsened economic conditions", AGCM said.

Edison EDNn.MI was fined the minimum amount of 5,000 euros because, while it raised prices before it was supposed to, it later reimbursed customers and its conduct affected a "marginal" number of people, the regulator said.

