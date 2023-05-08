News & Insights

Markets

Italy's antitrust agency dismisses complaint against new Leonardo boss - lawmaker

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 08, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

By Alvise Armellini

ROME, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust agency has dismissed a complaint against the appointment of former energy and environment minister Roberto Cingolani as CEO of defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI, the opposition lawmaker behind the complaint said on Monday.

Green party leader Angelo Bonelli had argued that naming Cingolani violated a conflict-of-interest law that prevents ministers from taking on jobs at companies in sectors they previously regulated in the 12 months after leaving office.

Cingolani served in Mario Draghi's previous government until October 2022, and according to Bonelli he dealt with ecological issues in which Leonardo had an interest. But his arguments did not convince the Antitrust authority.

"They have replied (to me). For them there is no incompatibility," Bonelli told Reuters.

The antitrust agency was not immediately available for comment.

Cingolani was chosen last month to lead Leonardo by the Italian government, the company's leading investor, as part of a raft of nominations at state-controlled firms.

His appointment is expected to be ratified at a shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

The former minister, 61, has a background as a physicist and has in the past months informally advised Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office on energy policy. He was previously Leonardo's chief technology and innovation officer.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Alistair Bell)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.