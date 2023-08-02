News & Insights

Italy's Anima posts 6% profit rise, announces start to buybacks

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTINA ZA

August 02, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

Corrects to show buybacks will start (not were announced) on Wednesday, in headline and paragraph 5

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Anima ANIM.MI on Wednesday beat first-half profit expectations despite revenue shrinking 7% as a fall in assets under management (AUMs) hurt net commissions and performance fees.

Net profit rose 6% to 63.2 million euros, topping the 58.1 million expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus. Net revenue totalled 162.4 million, in line with expectations.

When adjusted for extraordinary items, net profit was steady from last year.

Anima reported net outflows of 0.2 billion euros in the half and AUMs of 185 billion euros as of June 30.

It also announced it would start on Wednesday a share buyback programme of up to 30 million euros.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Jason Neely)

