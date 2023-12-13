Italy's Amplifon enters Uruguay market with acquisition of Audical group

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Amplifon AMPF.MI said on Wednesday it acquired Uruguay's Audical Group, allowing the Italian company to enter a market with high growth potential.

Family-owned Audical is the country's market leader in hearing care, with 10 million euros in revenues and around 130 employees, Amplifon said in a statement.

The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, is expected to be completed by January 2024.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.