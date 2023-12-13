News & Insights

US Markets

Italy's Amplifon enters Uruguay market with acquisition of Audical group

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 13, 2023 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Giulia Segreti for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Amplifon AMPF.MI said on Wednesday it acquired Uruguay's Audical Group, allowing the Italian company to enter a market with high growth potential.

Family-owned Audical is the country's market leader in hearing care, with 10 million euros in revenues and around 130 employees, Amplifon said in a statement.

The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, is expected to be completed by January 2024.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.