Italy's AMCO to buy back 2023 bond, issue new debt

January 30, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Valentina Za and Sara Rossi for Reuters ->

Adds new bond details

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bad loan manager AMCO on Monday said it planned to launch a tender offer on a 1.25 billion euro ($1.36 billion) senior bond maturing in July 2023, offering to repurchase the notes for up to 400 million euros.

AMCO said it planned to pay investors 99.6% of the notes' nominal value and issue new debt to improve its financial structure and extend the maturity of its debt.

AMCO mandated Equita, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and UniCredit as joint lead managers to issue a 500 million euro no-grow and senior unsecured bond due Feb. 6, 2027, a lead manager said.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Sara Rossi, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.