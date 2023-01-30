Italy's AMCO to buy back 2023 bond, issue new debt

Adds new bond details

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bad loan manager AMCO on Monday said it planned to launch a tender offer on a 1.25 billion euro ($1.36 billion) senior bond maturing in July 2023, offering to repurchase the notes for up to 400 million euros.

AMCO said it planned to pay investors 99.6% of the notes' nominal value and issue new debt to improve its financial structure and extend the maturity of its debt.

AMCO mandated Equita, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and UniCredit as joint lead managers to issue a 500 million euro no-grow and senior unsecured bond due Feb. 6, 2027, a lead manager said.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Sara Rossi, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

