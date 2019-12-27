Italy's AMCO, Prelios to create platform on UTP loans with banks

Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italy's State-owned bad loan manager AMCO and real estate group Prelios said on Friday they agreed with Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI, UBI Banca UBI.MI and Banco BPM BAMI.MI to create a platform to sell unlikely-to-pay real estate loans.

Under the agreement, the banks will transfer loans to a new fund for an initial value of around 450 million euros ($501 million), AMCO and Prelios said in a statement, adding they targeted a 1.5 billion euro final portfolio for the fund.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

