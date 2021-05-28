US Markets
Italy's Ali Group makes all-cash $3.3 bln bid for US rival Welbilt

Maria Pia Quaglia Reuters
Italian food service equipment maker Ali Group has made $3.3 billion all-cash offer for U.S. rival Welbilt, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The source added that Ali Group is offering $23 for each Welbilt share.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

