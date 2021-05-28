Italy's Ali Group bids $3.3 bln for food-service equipment maker Welbilt - WSJ

May 28 (Reuters) - Welbilt Inc WBT.N has received a topping bid from Italy's Ali Group, which values the food-service equipment maker at about $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ali Group made an all-cash offer to buy the company for $23 a share earlier this week, the report said.

In April, bigger rival Middleby Corp MIDD.O had said it would buy Welbilt for about $2.9 billion in an all-stock deal to beef up its commercial food-service platform.

Welbilt and Ali Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

