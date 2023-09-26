Italy's Alfasigma to buy drugmaker Intercept for nearly $800 mln

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Alfasigma S.p.A said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT.O for $794 million to expand its presence in the United States.

Alfasigma will pay $19 per Intercept share, which represents a premium of 82% to its last closing price.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

