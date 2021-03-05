Italy's AI company Almawave files request for IPO on Milan bourse

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Almawave has filed a request to list on the AIM segment of the Milan stock exchange, the company focusing on artificial intelligence said in a statement on Friday.

The listing will take place through a capital increase, including a greenshoe option.

Proceeds raised with the IPO will help support both internal and external growth, the company added.

The bourse is expected to decide on the matter by March 9.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

