Italy's AI company Almawave files request for IPO on Milan bourse

Italy's Almawave has filed a request to list on the AIM segment of the Milan stock exchange, the company focusing on artificial intelligence said in a statement on Friday.

The listing will take place through a capital increase, including a greenshoe option.

Proceeds raised with the IPO will help support both internal and external growth, the company added.

The bourse is expected to decide on the matter by March 9.

