Italy's A2A interested in majority stake in Alerion Clean Power - CEO

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A2A A2.MI would like to acquire a majority stake in renewable energy firm Alerion Clean Power ARN.MI, but is not interested in a minority holding, the chief executive of Italy's biggest regional utility said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at all the dossiers. We are interested in the opportunities that are out there," A2A CEO Renato Mazzoncini told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan, adding the wind assets of renewable energy company PLT Energia PLTEN.MI were among its targets.

In a statement later on Wednesday, the company said it was only interested in investing in majority stakes that would allow a consolidation of its core profit.

"There is no dossier open on renewable portfolios and specifically on Alerion," it added.

Alerion shares closed up 8% after Mazzoncini's earlier comments, outperforming a 2.7% rise in Milan's All-Share index .FTITLMS.

