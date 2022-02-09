Italy's A2A interested in majority stake in Alerion Clean Power - CEO

A2A would like to acquire a majority stake in renewable energy firm Alerion Clean Power, but is not interested in a minority holding, the chief executive of Italy's biggest regional utility said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at all the dossiers. We are interested in the opportunities that are out there," A2A CEO Renato Mazzoncini told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan, adding the wind assets of renewable energy company PLT Energia PLTEN.MI were among its targets.

