Italy's A2A has no plans to increase stake in Ascopiave - CEO

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italian regional utility A2A A2.MI does not plan to increase its stake in Treviso-based rival Ascopiave ASCI.MI following its recent acquisition of a 4.1% stake, chairman Giovanni Valotti said on Thursday.

"For the time being there is no intention to increase our stake unless hostile action is taken," Valotti added on the sidelines of a meeting.

In response to the purchase made by A2A, Ascopiave has bought a 3.67% stake in Acsm-Agam ACAG.MI, a local utility controlled by A2A.

