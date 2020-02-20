Italy's A2A has no plans to increase stake in Ascopiave - CEO

Italian regional utility A2A does not plan to increase its stake in Treviso-based rival Ascopiave following its recent acquisition of a 4.1% stake, chairman Giovanni Valotti said on Thursday.

"For the time being there is no intention to increase our stake unless hostile action is taken," Valotti added on the sidelines of a meeting.

In response to the purchase made by A2A, Ascopiave has bought a 3.67% stake in Acsm-Agam ACAG.MI, a local utility controlled by A2A.

