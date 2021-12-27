Italy's A2A buys majority stake in rival Volta Green Energy

MILANO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italian regional utility A2A A2.MI said on Monday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in north-eastern peer Volta Green Energy, adding the deal would more than double its 300 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind assets.

A2A said the binding accord for Trento-based Volta Green Energy brought in a pipeline of wind and photovoltaic projects with an expected installed capacity of around 800 MW, some of which were already under way or had been approved by local authorities.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; editing by Valentina Za)

