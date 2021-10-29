Italy's 5-year yield rises to one-year high in ECB aftermath

By Yoruk Bahceli

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields surged again on Friday and Italian yields rose above levels touched a day earlier when borrowing costs jumped as the European Central Bank failed to calm markets.

At the meeting President Christine Lagarde disappointed market expectations that she would push back firmly against the recent pricing in of two ECB rate hikes by December 2022, which is at odds with the bank's economic outlook, and long-term inflation expectations that are above the ECB's target.

A Reuters report quoting sources following her news conference said policymakers discussed the risk that inflation, which is currently at a 13-year high, would remain above the ECB's target in 2022 and were split about whether it would ease in 2023.

Another report by Bloomberg News said that Lagarde's perceived soft market pricing was a result of the ECB governing council advising her to stop short of saying that investor bets on a rate hike are wrong.

"The ECB clearly doesn't trust its own inflation forecast. And neither does the market, as (overnight index swaps) pricing makes so painfully obvious," said Arne Petimezas, analyst at AFS Group in Amsterdam.

"President Lagarde could have been way more aggressive in her pushback against OIS pricing if she really believed that the market is wrong. But she didn't."

On Friday, five-year yields in Italy, among the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, rose to the highest since September 2020 at 0.365%. IT5YT=RR

Italy's benchmark 10-year yield rose as much as 9 basis points to 1.08%, compared to 1.05% on Thursday. IT10YT=RR

The closely watched risk premium it pays on top of German peers rose to a new high since May at over 119 bps. DE10IT10=RR

"Periphery bond spreads appear to have finally woken up to the possibility of ECB asset buying support waning faster than anticipated," ING analysts said in a note to clients.

The ECB says its asset purchases will end shortly before it hikes rates.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rose as much as 4 bps to -0.11%, nearing the -0.10% it rose to on Thursday. DE10YT=RR

It is likely to be a volatile session. With all the focus on prospects for high inflation becoming sticky, the euro area flash inflation reading for October is due at 0900 GMT.

A Reuters poll expects it will show consumer prices rose 3.7% in October, up from 3.4% in September.

The euro area GDP growth figure will also be released.

Bond markets were volatile globally on Friday, with Australian debt moving particularly sharply. AU3YT=RR

U.S. Treasury and British Gilt yields also rose. US10YT=RR, GB10YT=RR

