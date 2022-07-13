Italy's 5-Star to snub key vote, pushing Draghi's govt to the brink

Contributors
Angelo Amante Reuters
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KRZYSZTOF CWIK/AGENCJA WYBORCZA

Italy's 5-Star Movement will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on Thursday, party leader Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday in a move that looked likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

ROME, July 13 (Reuters) - Italy's 5-Star Movement will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on Thursday, party leader Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday in a move that looked likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

Other coalition parties have warned that they will quit the government if 5-Star refuses to take part in the vote in the Senate, while Draghi himself has said he would not head an administration without Conte's party on board.

Despite the threat of unleashing political chaos, Conte told reporters his party could not support the confidence motion and said the government should be doing more to tackle growing social problems in the euro zone's third largest economy.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones)

((crispian.balmer@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: crispian.balmer.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters