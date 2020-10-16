Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign after Monte dei Paschi ruling

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy's ruling 5 Star Movement called on the head of defence and aerospace group Leonardo LDOF.MI to step down after he was found guilty of overseeing false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. BMPS.MI

"In the light of the conviction, we expect that Alessandro Profumo will resign as CEO of Leonardo in the interest of the company," a message on a party twitter account said.

Profumo was one of three former Monte dei Paschi executives convicted on Thursday in a long-running case in which they were accused of not correctly booking derivative transactions which prosecutors said helped the bank hide losses in one of Italy's biggest financial scandals.

Leonardo backed Profumo on Thursday, saying "conditions did not exist" for him to resign.

