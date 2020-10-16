Companies

Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign after Monte dei Paschi ruling

Contributor
Stefano Bernabei Reuters
Published

Italy's ruling 5 Star Movement called on the head of defence and aerospace group Leonardo to step down after he was found guilty of overseeing false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy's ruling 5 Star Movement called on the head of defence and aerospace group Leonardo LDOF.MI to step down after he was found guilty of overseeing false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. BMPS.MI

"In the light of the conviction, we expect that Alessandro Profumo will resign as CEO of Leonardo in the interest of the company," a message on a party twitter account said.

Profumo was one of three former Monte dei Paschi executives convicted on Thursday in a long-running case in which they were accused of not correctly booking derivative transactions which prosecutors said helped the bank hide losses in one of Italy's biggest financial scandals.

Leonardo backed Profumo on Thursday, saying "conditions did not exist" for him to resign.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Sabina Suzzi)

((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging james.mackenzie.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular