Italy's 5-Star leader calls for scrapping Atlantia motorway concession

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The leader of Italy's 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio said again on Monday that the motorway concession of infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI should be revoked.

In a post on his Facebook account, Di Maio also said that the country needed to carry out a nationwide monitoring of its motorway infrastructures.

On Sunday a motorway bridge operated by SIAS SIS.MI collapsed in Italy's northwestern region of Liguria, but caused no casualties.

The incident happened more than a year after another viaduct, operated by Atlantia's Autostrade unit, collapsed, killing 43 people.

