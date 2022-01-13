Italy's 3-yr, 7-yr BTP bond yields touch highest level since July 2020 at auction

Italian 3- and 7-year BTP bond yields touched their highest level since July 2020 at an auction on Thursday, amid fears of political uncertainty in the country and of the ECB tightening its policy.

Rome sold the top planned amount of 7 billion euros ($7.95 billion) over the two BTP bonds.

The Treasury sold 3.5 billion euros of the BTP maturing Dec. 15, 2024 at a 0.14% gross yield from -0.10% at the previous auction.

It also placed 3.5 billion euros of the BTP due on Feb. 15, 2029 fetching a 0.89% gross yield, compared to 0.60% at the previous auction.

($1 = 0.8801 euros)

