Italy's 3-yr, 7-yr bond yields down at auction on bets tightening path is over

Adds from paragraph 3 details of the auction

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian 3-year and 7-year borrowing costs fell at an auction on Friday mirroring a widespread drop in bond yields as investors bet central banks are done with rate hikes.

Italy's Treasury sold the maximum amount offered of 9 billion euros ($9.60 billion) in five BTP bonds.

Rome's longer-dated bond yields rose, however, touching the highest level in a decade.

Italy placed 3 billion euros of a 3-year BTP bond due on September 15, 2026, at a 3.75% gross yield - the lowest since July - down from 3.93% at the previous auction, in mid October.

It sold 2 billion euros of a 7-year bond maturing November 15, 2030 fetching a 4.21% yield - equalling last September level - compared with a 4.37% in October.

The Treasury also allotted 1.5 billion euros of a 15-year bond due on March 1, 2038 at a 4.84% yield - the highest since September 2013 - up from 4.37% in mid July and 1 billion euros in a 30-year BTP bond maturing October 1, 2053 with a 5.05% yield, its highest level since July 2013, from 4.89% in mid September.

It also sold 1.5 billion euros of an off-the-run, 15-year BTP bond, due March 1, 2030, with a 4.07% yield.

($1 = 0.9374 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Toby Chopra)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.