Italy's 3-year bond yields rose to two-month high at auction

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

February 13, 2024 — 05:34 am EST

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italian three-year BTP bond yields rose to a two-month high at an auction on Tuesday as markets trimmed their expectations for European Central Bank monetary policy loosening.

The Rome-based Treasury sold the top planned amount of 8.5 billion euros ($9.16 billion) over four BTP bonds.

It sold 3.5 billion euros of a 3-year note maturing Feb 15, 2027, at a 3.15% gross yield - its highest level since December - compared with 3.03% at the previous auction in mid-January.

It also placed 1.5 billion euros of a 20-year bond expiring on Sep 1, 2043, at a 4.38% gross yield, the lowest since February 2022, from a record-high 5.03% in mid-October.

The Treasury also allotted a total of 3.5 billion euros over two off-the-run, 7-year bonds maturing June 15, 2030, and Nov 15, 2030, respectively.

($1 = 0.9280 euros)

