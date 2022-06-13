Italy's 10-year bond yields hit highest since 2014, bank stocks slide

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 13 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield rose to 4% for the first time since 2014 on Monday, while the cost of insuring exposure to its debt rose to the highest since 2020 and bank stocks slid in a sign of growing angst over the prospect of sharp interest rate hikes.

Investors also pushed up the premium they demand to hold the bonds of southern European states over safer Germany just days after the ECB wound down its bond buying and flagged rate hikes to contain high inflation, but said it saw no need to create a new tool to rein in borrowing costs for weaker economies.

Fuelling the unease was a view that Friday's stubbornly hot U.S. inflation reading could prompt the Federal Reserve to deliver a jumbo-sized interest rate hike this week.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield hit 4% for the first time since January, 2014 and was last up 15 basis points on the day IT10YT=RR. That pushed the gap over benchmark 10-year Bund yields to over 240 bps, its widest since April 2020 DE10IT10=RR.

Spanish and Portuguese bond spreads over Germany were also at their widest since 2020 DE10ES10=RR, DE10PT10=RR, and five-year credit default swaps for Italy and Portugal rose to their highest levels since 2020.

"Italian spreads are widening not because Italy has a funding problem but because the market wants to see just how serious the ECB is about keeping spreads under control," said Andrew Mulliner, Head of Global Aggregate Strategies at Janus Henderson.

Signs of strain in bond markets, sometimes referred to as fragmentation risks, battered Italian banks - big holders of domestic debt.

Italy's banking index .FTITLMS3010 was down 3%, having lost a quarter of its value since the start of the year. Shares in Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI were down almost 4%, and UniCredit's CRDI.MI were down 2.5%.

ANGST

As fears of even bigger U.S. rate hikes gripped markets, investors further ramped up bets on ECB rate hikes. Money markets now price in around 165 bps by year-end – indicating a chance of at least two 50 bps rate hikes -- from 135 bps last week before the central bank policy meeting. They fully price 75 bps by September. ECBWATCH

Germany's 10-year bond yield hit its highest since April 2014 at 1.61%, up 8 bps on the day. DE10YT=RR

The 2-year yield rose above 1% for the first time since August, 2011, at 1.081%. DE2YT=RR

Investors were also worried about those central banks which have recently been dovish despite a recent surge in inflation, such as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which meet later this week.

"Expectations are that they won't change their policy, but if they do, we will see a significant impact on the market in terms of further rise in yields," said Mulliner.

The Bank of England is also expected to hike rates again on Thursday.

"I don’t think the bond selloff, at least at the front end of the curve, is over as long as inflation remains the main focus of the central bank," said Wolfgang Bauer, fund manager at M&G Investments.

"But at some point, the pressure on economic growth will become the main topic for central banks and will affect their monetary policy decisions."

The U.S. yield curve inverted for the first time in April in a sign of growing recession risk.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Bernadette Baum)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.