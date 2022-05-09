BX

Italy yet to decide whether to use veto powers in Atlantia bid - minister

Contributor
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy's infrastructure minister said on Monday it was "too early to say" whether the Rome government would exercise its special veto powers in the takeover bid for Atlantia planned by the Benetton family and U.S. fund Blackstone.

ROME, May 9 (Reuters) - Italy's infrastructure minister said on Monday it was "too early to say" whether the Rome government would exercise its special veto powers in the takeover bid for Atlantia ATL.MI planned by the Benetton family and U.S. fund Blackstone BX.N.

"We need to know the overall plan and evaluate it," Enrico Giovannini told a conference in Rome.

Rome sometimes uses its special vetting 'golden powers' to shield strategic assets and may choose to apply them to protect Rome's airports, which are operated by Atlantia's AdR unit.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Keith Weir)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More