Italy working on tax measure to help Monte dei Paschi tie-up - sources

ROME, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy is readying measures to facilitate corporate tie-ups through tax breaks, a draft document seen by Reuters showed, as Rome strives to find a merger partner for ailing state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI.

Under the scheme, which is expected to be approved as part of the 2021 budget law, two companies merging during the course of next year would be able to lower their tax burden by using so-called deferred tax assets (DTAs).

The measure is aimed at easing the re-privatisation of Monte dei Paschi (MPS), two sources familiar with the matter said. The Treasury owns 68% of the bank following a 2017 bailout.

The document sets a ceiling for the tax benefit equal to 2% of the value of the assets of the smaller of the two companies merging.

For MPS this would mean an earnings boost of 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in the case of a tie-up with a bigger peer.

MPS has written off the value of its DTAs, meaning the buyer would also reap a similar capital boost, one of the two sources said.

The Treasury is struggling to find buyers for Monte dei Paschi, which is weighed down by bad loans and pending legal disputes following decades of mismanagement. It had initially targeted Banco BPM BAMI.MI to create a third large banking group in the country, next to Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI and UniCredit CRDI.MI.

Sources have said that recently the Treasury has been focusing on Unicredit as a more likely merger partner.

However all potential buyers seem wary of taking on MPS despite the Treasury's efforts to help it to shed most of its problem loans through a transaction due to close by Dec. 1.

MPS' legal risks are the main hurdle to a sale, sources have said.

The recent conviction of two former top executives has complicated matters by forcing MPS to increase provisions against legal risks, further straining the bank's finances at a time when the pandemic is stoking loan losses.

Rome has set aside 1.5 billion euros to help Monte dei Paschi's re-privatisation. But CEO Guido Bastianini has projected a capital shortfall of 2 billion euros by the first quarter of next year.

In unveiling a 1.5 billion euro loss for the first nine months last week, MPS said it was working on capital strengthening measures with the backing of its top shareholder.

