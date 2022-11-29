Italy working on finding market-friendly options for TIM by year-end - minister

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

November 29, 2022 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Italy will work on finding by the end of the year the best market-friendly options for phone group Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, its industry minister said on Tuesday, as a bid for its landline grid by state lender CDP appeared unlikely.

The options are needed "to maximise the interests of the country, the companies involved and their shareholders," Industry Minister Adolfo Urso and cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said in a statement.

A deadline for CDP to submit its offer, part of a broader project to combine TIM's network assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber to create a unified broadband champion under CDP's control, expires on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.