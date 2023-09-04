Italy will be partner of choice on energy, Saudi minister says

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy will be a partner of choice for Saudi Arabia in energy and sustainability sectors, Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday.
The two countries signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost economic relations and investments deemed of strategic importance.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Alvise Armellini)
