News & Insights

Italy weighs auto incentive scheme to reduce Chinese EV price advantage - sources

Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

October 02, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte, Giulio Piovaccari, Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy is considering new incentives for car purchases that would take into account carbon emissions in a model's manufacturing and distribution process, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday, a way of protecting its industry against Chinese imports.

The scheme, inspired by one adopted in France last month, would potentially discourage purchases of Chinese-built electric cars (EVs), whose imports are increasing in Europe helped by lower prices than those produced by local automakers.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; writing by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.