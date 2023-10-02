Italy weighs auto incentive scheme to reduce Chinese EV price advantage - sources

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy is considering new incentives for car purchases that would take into account carbon emissions in a model's manufacturing and distribution process, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday, a way of protecting its industry against Chinese imports.

The scheme, inspired by one adopted in France last month, would potentially discourage purchases of Chinese-built electric cars (EVs), whose imports are increasing in Europe helped by lower prices than those produced by local automakers.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; writing by Giulio Piovaccari

