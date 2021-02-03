World Markets

Italy watchdog says TikTok to check birth details of users, remove all under-13 accounts

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

The Italian data protection regulator said on Wednesday video app TikTok will block all Italian users' accounts from Feb. 9 and check their birth details before allowing them back to the service. The watchdog added all accounts of users below the age of 13 will be removed.

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Italian data protection regulator said on Wednesday video app TikTok will block all Italian users' accounts from Feb. 9 and check their birth details before allowing them back to the service.

The watchdog added all accounts of users below the age of 13 will be removed.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaflia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 02 66129638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters